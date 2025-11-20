Analytical Lens: Exploring Streamex Corp (STEX)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Streamex Corp (NASDAQ: STEX) was $3.77 for the day, down -9.06% from the previous closing price of $4.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. STEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.675.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 0.12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when GIUSTRA FRANK bought 128,205 shares for $3.90 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 128,205 shares of the business.

GIUSTRA FRANK bought 50,000 shares of STEX for $234,725 on Jul 25 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 27,202 shares after completing the transaction at $4.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STEX now has a Market Capitalization of 148870384 and an Enterprise Value of 118923736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16588.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9147.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STEX is 1.44, which has changed by 1.1450777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STEX has reached a high of $14.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.55%.

Shares Statistics:

STEX traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 814080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.36M. Insiders hold about 25.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STEX as of 1761868800 were 2382679 with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 1759190400 on 2229085. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2382679 and a Short% of Float of 8.05.