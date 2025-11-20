Analytical Lens: Exploring Synaptics Inc (SYNA)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) was $60.29 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $59.85. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 07, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $90 from $80 previously.

On September 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On August 18, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $78.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2025, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 ’25 when Rizvi Ken bought 3,600 shares for $69.15 per share. The transaction valued at 248,940 led to the insider holds 27,630 shares of the business.

Gupta Vikram sold 411 shares of SYNA for $33,550 on Dec 04 ’24. The insider now owns 40,795 shares after completing the transaction at $81.63 per share. On Dec 04 ’24, another insider, VIKRAM GUPTA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 411 shares for $81.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYNA now has a Market Capitalization of 2354337536 and an Enterprise Value of 2771011584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.498 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.949.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYNA is 1.79, which has changed by -0.19815111 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $89.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.28%.

Shares Statistics:

SYNA traded an average of 388.21K shares per day over the past three months and 525020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.03M. Insiders hold about 2.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.95% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of 1761868800 were 3174816 with a Short Ratio of 8.18, compared to 1759190400 on 3065308. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3174816 and a Short% of Float of 13.83.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Synaptics Inc (SYNA) reflects the collective analysis of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $301M to a low estimate of $299.5M. As of . The current estimate, Synaptics Inc’s year-ago sales were $267.2MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.89M. There is a high estimate of $292M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.27B.

