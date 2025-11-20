Analytical Overview: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.86, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.725.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Alfieri Michael bought 2,500 shares for $5.30 per share. The transaction valued at 13,250 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Machatha Stephen sold 22,073 shares of ALDX for $113,713 on Aug 11 ’25. The Chief Development Officer now owns 221,799 shares after completing the transaction at $5.15 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Machatha Stephen, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 22,074 shares for $5.26 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALDX now has a Market Capitalization of 292391072 and an Enterprise Value of 232637488.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALDX is 0.84, which has changed by 0.02078998 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALDX traded 717.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 663090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.21M. Insiders hold about 3.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.78% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of 1761868800 were 5301485 with a Short Ratio of 7.39, compared to 1759190400 on 5085596. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5301485 and a Short% of Float of 9.08.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.67 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $74.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168M and the low estimate is $16M.