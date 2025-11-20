Analytical Overview: Braze Inc (BRZE)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Braze Inc’s stock clocked out at $27.22, down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $27.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.5961.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRZE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 24, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

On June 03, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 03, 2025, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when Malik Pankaj sold 4,174 shares for $32.77 per share. The transaction valued at 136,782 led to the insider holds 62,756 shares of the business.

PANKAJ MALIK bought 4,174 shares of BRZE for $136,783 on Sep 18 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Malik Astha, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,270 shares for $32.51 each. As a result, the insider received 106,308 and left with 233,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRZE now has a Market Capitalization of 3028694016 and an Enterprise Value of 2749681152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.2 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.073.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRZE is 1.10, which has changed by -0.28304368 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $48.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRZE traded 1.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1358950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.95M. Insiders hold about 28.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.01% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of 1761868800 were 5929169 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1759190400 on 6090757. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5929169 and a Short% of Float of 6.17.

Earnings Estimates

Braze Inc (BRZE) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 18.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $184.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.25M to a low estimate of $181M. As of . The current estimate, Braze Inc’s year-ago sales were $152.05MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.55M. There is a high estimate of $193.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $722.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $704.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $718.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.41MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $841.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $863.1M and the low estimate is $814.82M.