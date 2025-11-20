Analytical Overview: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s stock clocked out at $1.52, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SID’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SID now has a Market Capitalization of 2015662720 and an Enterprise Value of 41592250368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.916 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SID is 1.77, which has changed by -0.21938777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.80%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SID traded 2.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2875160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.65% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of 1761868800 were 6076333 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1759190400 on 7400661. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6076333 and a Short% of Float of 0.7900001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, SID has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15686275. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.4.