Analytical Overview: Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gain Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.75, down -3.51% from its previous closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. GANX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GANX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 2.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 07, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GANX now has a Market Capitalization of 99662752 and an Enterprise Value of 91066152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GANX is -0.05, which has changed by 0.7592592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GANX has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GANX traded 842.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1519940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.78M. Insiders hold about 3.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.01% stake in the company. Shares short for GANX as of 1761868800 were 910705 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1759190400 on 422327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 910705 and a Short% of Float of 2.6199998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.95.