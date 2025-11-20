Analytical Overview: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $97.41, down -0.07% from its previous closing price of $97.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.89 million shares were traded. TROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.895.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TROW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.57 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $108.

On September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $109.

On August 27, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $99.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on August 27, 2024, with a $99 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when MacLellan Robert F. sold 3,090 shares for $105.01 per share. The transaction valued at 324,466 led to the insider holds 47,335 shares of the business.

ROBERT MACLELLAN bought 3,090 shares of TROW for $324,466 on Sep 22 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Sawyer Dorothy C, who serves as the VP of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $95.43 each. As a result, the insider received 190,860 and left with 44,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROW now has a Market Capitalization of 21402462208 and an Enterprise Value of 19268065280. As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.674 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.873.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TROW is 1.53, which has changed by -0.17515653 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $125.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.44%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TROW traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1569670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.24M. Insiders hold about 1.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.57% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of 1761868800 were 10641593 with a Short Ratio of 6.88, compared to 1759190400 on 10407161. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10641593 and a Short% of Float of 5.6399997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.05, TROW has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0518055. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82. . The current Payout Ratio is 54.18% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.54, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.82 and $9.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.71. EPS for the following year is $10.3, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $10.89 and $9.46.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of . The current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.82BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.99B and the low estimate is $7.63B.