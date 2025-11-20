Analyzing Ratios: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) closed at $4.69 in the last session, up 1.30% from day before closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5245.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.34 and its Current Ratio is at 2.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASM now has a Market Capitalization of 735619072 and an Enterprise Value of 682889600. As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.935 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASM is 1.68, which has changed by 3.2477064 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $6.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.32%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASM traded on average about 5.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4088150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.24M. Insiders hold about 5.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.54% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of 1761868800 were 10090983 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1759190400 on 12355206. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10090983 and a Short% of Float of 6.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.93M to a low estimate of $35.32M. As of . The current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s year-ago sales were $35.29MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.41M. There is a high estimate of $29.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.41M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.79MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.11M and the low estimate is $114.53M.