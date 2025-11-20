Analyzing Ratios: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) closed at $4.69 in the last session, up 1.30% from day before closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5245.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.34 and its Current Ratio is at 2.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASM now has a Market Capitalization of 735619072 and an Enterprise Value of 682889600. As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.935 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASM is 1.68, which has changed by 3.2477064 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $6.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.32%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASM traded on average about 5.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4088150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.24M. Insiders hold about 5.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.54% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of 1761868800 were 10090983 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1759190400 on 12355206. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10090983 and a Short% of Float of 6.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.93M to a low estimate of $35.32M. As of . The current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s year-ago sales were $35.29MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.41M. There is a high estimate of $29.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.41M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.79MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.11M and the low estimate is $114.53M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.