Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) closed at $190.57 in the last session, down -0.46% from day before closing price of $191.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.39 million shares were traded. HON stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.005.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

On October 27, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $253.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $250.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when Lucian Bolda bought 10,314 shares for $216.14 per share.

BOLDEA LUCIAN sold 42,149 shares of HON for $9,339,396 on Aug 27 ’25. The President and CEO, IA now owns 10,334 shares after completing the transaction at $221.58 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, LUCIAN BOLDEA, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 5,968 shares for $222.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HON now has a Market Capitalization of 128419356672 and an Enterprise Value of 146818449408. As of this moment, Honeywell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.015.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HON is 0.95, which has changed by -0.10155934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HON has reached a high of $227.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $168.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.95%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HON traded on average about 4.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4036630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 634.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 634.05M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.86% stake in the company. Shares short for HON as of 1761868800 were 14989581 with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 1759190400 on 8987077. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14989581 and a Short% of Float of 2.3599999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HON is 5.57, which was 4.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023609297. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. . The current Payout Ratio is 50.20% for HON, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-10-30 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.7 and $10.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.62. EPS for the following year is $10.56, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $10.85 and $9.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.31B to a low estimate of $10.15B. As of . The current estimate, Honeywell International Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.09BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.34B. There is a high estimate of $10.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.19B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.5BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.01B and the low estimate is $39.3B.