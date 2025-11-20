Analyzing Ratios: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) closed at $1.45 in the last session, down -1.36% from day before closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. LXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4249.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LXRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.63 and its Current Ratio is at 5.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Leerink Partners on March 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On June 17, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On April 30, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on April 30, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 526928352 and an Enterprise Value of 475928096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.716 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.823.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LXRX is 0.94, which has changed by 0.9090909 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has reached a high of $1.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.16%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LXRX traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2929820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 363.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.00M. Insiders hold about 49.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.63% stake in the company. Shares short for LXRX as of 1761868800 were 27704594 with a Short Ratio of 11.93, compared to 1759190400 on 27299898. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27704594 and a Short% of Float of 21.290001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.08M