Analyzing Ratios: Marex Group Plc (MRX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) closed at $32.91 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $33.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. MRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

On March 10, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $36.

On November 21, 2024, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 21, 2024, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Nilesh Kumar Jethwa bought 105,637 shares for $34.89 per share.

Simon Van Den Born bought 56,000 shares of MRX for $1,631,840 on Oct 06 ’25. On Oct 06 ’25, another insider, Thomas Hugues Texier, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,855 shares for $29.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2399108608 and an Enterprise Value of 2128540672. As of this moment, Marex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.798.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRX is -0.63, which has changed by 0.12099767 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRX has reached a high of $49.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRX traded on average about 937.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 632310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.91M. Insiders hold about 25.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRX as of 1761868800 were 2579886 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1759190400 on 3142605. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2579886 and a Short% of Float of 7.91.

Earnings Estimates

Marex Group Plc (MRX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.57 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $513.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $522.59M to a low estimate of $501.1M. As of . The current estimate, Marex Group Plc’s year-ago sales were $415.6MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $523.24M. There is a high estimate of $549.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $482.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $1.86B.