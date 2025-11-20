Analyzing Ratios: NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) closed at $133.42 in the last session, down -4.15% from day before closing price of $139.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.09 million shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.22 and its Current Ratio is at 3.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 28, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $140.

On May 12, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on May 12, 2025, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Boltz Paul William JR bought 4,685 shares for $118.00 per share.

Ding Yingfeng bought 41,287 shares of NTES for $4,117,140 on Mar 03 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTES now has a Market Capitalization of 85817335808 and an Enterprise Value of 294531825664. As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.685 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.048.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTES is 0.68, which has changed by 0.57028425 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $159.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTES traded on average about 666.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 682990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 635.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 624.74M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.18% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of 1761868800 were 2108159 with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1759190400 on 2105455. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2108159 and a Short% of Float of 0.62.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NTES is 2.90, which was 4.206 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030217687. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. . The current Payout Ratio is 40.32% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-10-02 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) reflects the collective analysis of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $14.9, with high estimates of $15.8 and low estimates of $14.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $64.33 and $58.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $61.82. EPS for the following year is $65.98, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $71.53 and $58.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.05B to a low estimate of $28.14B. As of . The current estimate, NetEase Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $26.21BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.88B. There is a high estimate of $31.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.13B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105.3BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.7B and the low estimate is $112.11B.

