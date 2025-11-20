Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock clocked out at $37.28, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $37.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. ATAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.05 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on November 12, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On September 29, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On December 09, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.40.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2024, with a $34.40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Haijun Wang bought 645,221 shares for $29.62 per share.

Lijun Gao bought 40,000 shares of ATAT for $1,250,000 on Mar 26 ’25. On Mar 26 ’25, another insider, Shoudong Wang, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 36,666 shares for $31.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAT now has a Market Capitalization of 5151571968 and an Enterprise Value of 12002072576. As of this moment, Atour’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.436 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.267.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATAT is 0.82, which has changed by 0.49506903 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATAT has reached a high of $42.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATAT traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1059820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.85M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAT as of 1761868800 were 3853774 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1759190400 on 3020553. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3853774 and a Short% of Float of 4.18.

