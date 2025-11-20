Balance Sheet Breakdown: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $57.51 in the prior trading day, Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) closed at $57.44, down -0.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. EMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.0024 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.885.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

On April 09, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $91.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $101.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when SMITH BRIAN TRAVIS bought 1,750 shares for $68.34 per share. The transaction valued at 119,595 led to the insider holds 16,732 shares of the business.

OBRIEN JAMES J /KY bought 1,450 shares of EMN for $99,776 on Aug 27 ’25. The Director now owns 6,828 shares after completing the transaction at $68.81 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Mink Kim Ann, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,450 shares for $69.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,601 and bolstered with 2,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMN now has a Market Capitalization of 6595973632 and an Enterprise Value of 11346251776. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.257 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMN is 1.24, which has changed by -0.44488418 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMN has reached a high of $107.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.27%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1930010 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.23M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.62% stake in the company. Shares short for EMN as of 1761868800 were 4748640 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1759190400 on 4057582. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4748640 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EMN’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.32, compared to 3.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05772909. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. . The current Payout Ratio is 42.47% for EMN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-10-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) is currently being evaluated by a team of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.94 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.05B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of . The current estimate, Eastman Chemical Co’s year-ago sales were $2.25BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.38BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $8.59B.