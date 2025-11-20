Balance Sheet Breakdown: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $776.3 in the prior trading day, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) closed at $785.99, up 1.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. GS stock price reached its highest trading level at $787.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $775.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when WALDRON JOHN E. sold 9,244 shares for $750.11 per share. The transaction valued at 6,933,996 led to the insider holds 115,268 shares of the business.

WALDRON JOHN E. sold 9,000 shares of GS for $6,754,556 on Aug 28 ’25. The President and COO now owns 106,268 shares after completing the transaction at $750.51 per share. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, WALDRON JOHN E., who serves as the Managing Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $749.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GS now has a Market Capitalization of 237935738880 and an Enterprise Value of -17056158720. As of this moment, Goldman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GS is 1.34, which has changed by 0.30227637 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $841.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $439.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.16%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2031090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 300.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.37M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.28% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of 1761868800 were 6548012 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1759190400 on 5941212. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6548012 and a Short% of Float of 2.19.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GS’s forward annual dividend rate was 13.0, compared to 13.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016746104. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.2.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 17.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $14.96, with high estimates of $16.44 and low estimates of $13.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $50.41 and $46.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $48.62. EPS for the following year is $55.18, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $62.0 and $47.6.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $14.32B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.76B to a low estimate of $13.48B. As of . The current estimate, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.87BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.37B. There is a high estimate of $16.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.07B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.51BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.16B and the low estimate is $56.03B.