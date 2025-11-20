Balance Sheet Breakdown: Immunic Inc (IMUX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $0.76 in the prior trading day, Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed at $0.71, down -6.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7504 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6999.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMUX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on November 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Nash Duane bought 20,000 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 16,694 led to the insider holds 36,032 shares of the business.

Tardio Jason bought 12,512 shares of IMUX for $9,884 on Jun 05 ’25. The President and COO now owns 12,512 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Vitt Daniel, who serves as the CEO and Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,550 and bolstered with 29,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 85799088 and an Enterprise Value of 35361464.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMUX is 1.45, which has changed by -0.3153153 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.90%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1164520 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.53M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.08% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of 1761868800 were 8234621 with a Short Ratio of 5.81, compared to 1759190400 on 10434451. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8234621 and a Short% of Float of 8.5.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.69.