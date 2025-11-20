Balance Sheet Breakdown: MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $21.16 in the prior trading day, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) closed at $20.58, down -2.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.105 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.495.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNSO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNSO now has a Market Capitalization of 6261921280 and an Enterprise Value of 28142422016. As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.511 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.268.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNSO is 0.15, which has changed by 0.24543846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $27.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 563070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 306.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.67M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.71% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of 1761868800 were 2614900 with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1759190400 on 3602278. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2614900 and a Short% of Float of 2.4500001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.78, with high estimates of $3.05 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.06 and $9.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.75. EPS for the following year is $11.7, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $13.34 and $10.62.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $5.65B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.77B to a low estimate of $5.25B. As of . The current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.52BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.16B. There is a high estimate of $6.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.11B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.99BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.03B and the low estimate is $23.59B.

