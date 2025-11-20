Balance Sheet Breakdown: Wesco International, Inc (WCC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $249.02 in the prior trading day, Wesco International, Inc (NYSE: WCC) closed at $252.36, up 1.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. WCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $258.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $258.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Wolf Christine Ann sold 4,685 shares for $259.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,215,832 led to the insider holds 30,195 shares of the business.

CHRISTINE WOLF bought 4,685 shares of WCC for $1,215,831 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Kulasa Matthew S, who serves as the SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO of the company, sold 790 shares for $253.18 each. As a result, the insider received 200,012 and left with 3,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WCC now has a Market Capitalization of 12280522752 and an Enterprise Value of 18212063232. As of this moment, Wesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.794 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.843.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WCC is 1.48, which has changed by 0.2006172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WCC has reached a high of $268.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.39%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 636.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 617060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.59M. Insiders hold about 2.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.91% stake in the company. Shares short for WCC as of 1761868800 were 2623532 with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 1759190400 on 1842441. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2623532 and a Short% of Float of 5.4899998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Wesco International, Inc (WCC) is currently in the spotlight, with 11.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.45 and low estimates of $2.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.85 and $13.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.42. EPS for the following year is $16.33, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $17.45 and $15.4.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $6.03B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.11B to a low estimate of $5.98B. As of . The current estimate, Wesco International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.5BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.77B. There is a high estimate of $5.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.62B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.82BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.14B and the low estimate is $24.62B.