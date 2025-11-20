Balance Sheet Dive: IAC Inc (IAC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $32.71 in the prior trading day, IAC Inc (NASDAQ: IAC) closed at $31.99, down -2.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. IAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On December 10, 2024, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68 to $54.

On July 09, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $78.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on July 09, 2024, with a $78 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2564231168 and an Enterprise Value of 2954384128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.809 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.187.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IAC is 1.17, which has changed by -0.16460317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IAC has reached a high of $41.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1321040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.92M. Insiders hold about 16.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.23% stake in the company. Shares short for IAC as of 1761868800 were 8025795 with a Short Ratio of 6.42, compared to 1759190400 on 6142862. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8025795 and a Short% of Float of 16.8.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 7.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of IAC Inc (IAC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $641.01M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $652.43M to a low estimate of $632.9M. As of . The current estimate, IAC Inc’s year-ago sales were $989.31MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.34M. There is a high estimate of $555.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.24B.