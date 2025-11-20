Balance Sheet Dive: JBT Marel Corp (JBTM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $135.95 in the prior trading day, JBT Marel Corp (NYSE: JBTM) closed at $132.56, down -2.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. JBTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.7.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JBTM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

On January 22, 2025, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $143.

On December 12, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $130.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on December 12, 2024, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Rizzolo Luiz Augusto sold 1,271 shares for $118.55 per share. The transaction valued at 150,677 led to the insider holds 6,342 shares of the business.

Rizzolo Luiz Augusto bought 1,271 shares of JBTM for $150,677 on May 27 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Paschall Kristina L, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,701 shares for $132.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBTM now has a Market Capitalization of 6889325056 and an Enterprise Value of 8683625472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.665 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBTM is 0.97, which has changed by 0.14071155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBTM has reached a high of $148.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 574.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 534670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.14M. Insiders hold about 1.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.17% stake in the company. Shares short for JBTM as of 1761868800 were 2940111 with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 1759190400 on 2851814. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2940111 and a Short% of Float of 6.43.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JBTM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.4, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0029422583. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.35.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of JBT Marel Corp (JBTM) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.37 and $6.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.27. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $8.58 and $7.07.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $991.49M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $999.04M to a low estimate of $981.7M. As of . The current estimate, JBT Marel Corp’s year-ago sales were $467.6MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $910.2M. There is a high estimate of $954M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $884M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.84B.