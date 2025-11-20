Balance Sheet Dive: Moelis & Co (MC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $60.98 in the prior trading day, Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) closed at $61.33, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. MC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On October 09, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Shropshire Kenneth sold 2,615 shares for $72.52 per share. The transaction valued at 189,640 led to the insider holds 7,109 shares of the business.

KENNETH SHROPSHIRE bought 2,615 shares of MC for $189,640 on Aug 22 ’25. On Jul 25 ’25, another insider, WATANABE OSAMU R., who serves as the General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 6,340 shares for $72.64 each. As a result, the insider received 460,538 and left with 131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MC now has a Market Capitalization of 4549484544 and an Enterprise Value of 4608087552. As of this moment, Moelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MC is 1.89, which has changed by -0.18301177 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MC has reached a high of $82.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 753.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 823480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.25M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.47% stake in the company. Shares short for MC as of 1761868800 were 4011397 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1759190400 on 3788021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4011397 and a Short% of Float of 6.9699995.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.6, compared to 2.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042636927. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.35.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Moelis & Co (MC) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $429.66M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.7M to a low estimate of $415M. As of . The current estimate, Moelis & Co’s year-ago sales were $438.72MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $361.86M. There is a high estimate of $373.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.67B.

