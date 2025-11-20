Balance Sheet Dive: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $4.47 in the prior trading day, Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) closed at $4.48, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. SLDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLDB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.74 and its Current Ratio is at 6.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On January 08, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 13, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Ganot Ilan sold 3,278 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 13,505 led to the insider holds 95,412 shares of the business.

Brooks Gabriel sold 2,895 shares of SLDB for $17,254 on Oct 20 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 33,819 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Kahn Clare, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,860 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,924 and bolstered with 2,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDB now has a Market Capitalization of 349037888 and an Enterprise Value of 134832864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLDB is 3.00, which has changed by -0.14531547 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDB has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1397200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.74M. Insiders hold about 24.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDB as of 1761868800 were 8921662 with a Short Ratio of 8.09, compared to 1759190400 on 10180644. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8921662 and a Short% of Float of 13.61.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.02, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$2.85.