Balance Sheet Dive: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $4.47 in the prior trading day, Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) closed at $4.48, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. SLDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLDB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.74 and its Current Ratio is at 6.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On January 08, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 13, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on December 13, 2024, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Ganot Ilan sold 3,278 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 13,505 led to the insider holds 95,412 shares of the business.

Brooks Gabriel sold 2,895 shares of SLDB for $17,254 on Oct 20 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 33,819 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Kahn Clare, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,860 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,924 and bolstered with 2,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDB now has a Market Capitalization of 349037888 and an Enterprise Value of 134832864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLDB is 3.00, which has changed by -0.14531547 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDB has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1397200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.74M. Insiders hold about 24.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDB as of 1761868800 were 8921662 with a Short Ratio of 8.09, compared to 1759190400 on 10180644. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8921662 and a Short% of Float of 13.61.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.02, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$2.85.

