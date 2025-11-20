Balance Sheet Dive: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $3.6 in the prior trading day, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at $3.65, up 1.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XFOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.48 and its Current Ratio is at 5.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on December 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Craig Adam R bought 86,206 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 249,997 led to the insider holds 376,087 shares of the business.

Baldry Mark bought 1,032 shares of XFOR for $2,561 on May 16 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 25,337 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Jan 24 ’25, another insider, Ragan Paula, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 76,473 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 34,719 and left with 1,087,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 319143904 and an Enterprise Value of 274306912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.073 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.035.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XFOR is 0.44, which has changed by -0.673913 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $26.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.96%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 526710 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.37M. Insiders hold about 8.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.31% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of 1761868800 were 1492168 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1759190400 on 2047594. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1492168 and a Short% of Float of 1.71.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.53. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.99M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52M to a low estimate of $1.6M. As of . The current estimate, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.43MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6M. There is a high estimate of $3.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XFOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.71M and the low estimate is $6.3M.

