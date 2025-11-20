Balance Sheet Insights: Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) closed at $5.3 down -3.64% from its previous closing price of $5.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.165.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amplify Energy Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On May 02, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On January 22, 2024, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 22, 2024, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when COGHILL CLINT D bought 167,086 shares for $3.88 per share. The transaction valued at 647,675 led to the insider holds 3,438,853 shares of the business.

COGHILL CLINT D bought 117,420 shares of AMPY for $433,620 on Aug 12 ’25. The Director now owns 3,271,767 shares after completing the transaction at $3.69 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, COGHILL CLINT D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 65,494 shares for $3.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 254,693 and bolstered with 3,504,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPY now has a Market Capitalization of 214522784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPY is -0.13, which has changed by -0.18759233 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $7.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMPY has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1438610 over the past ten days. A total of 40.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.79M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.44% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of 1761868800 were 3667042 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1759190400 on 2286743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3667042 and a Short% of Float of 10.0600004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-08-04 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $71.1M to a low estimate of $71.03M. As of . The current estimate, Amplify Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $69.02MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.54M. There is a high estimate of $43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.08M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $287.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $282.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294.68MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $155.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.6M and the low estimate is $135.94M.