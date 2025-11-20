Balance Sheet Insights: Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed at $16.92 up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $16.73. In other words, the price has increased by $1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.885.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extreme Networks Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On October 30, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Lake Street Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when RHODES KEVIN R sold 14,000 shares for $21.52 per share. The transaction valued at 301,280 led to the insider holds 126,202 shares of the business.

RHODES KEVIN R bought 14,000 shares of EXTR for $301,280 on Aug 28 ’25. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Khanna Raj, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $19.91 each. As a result, the insider received 298,686 and left with 216,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXTR now has a Market Capitalization of 2262516736 and an Enterprise Value of 2295899648. As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 266.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.944 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXTR is 1.70, which has changed by 0.06832695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $22.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXTR has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 1746990 over the past ten days. A total of 133.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.48M. Insiders hold about 3.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.05% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of 1761868800 were 8126555 with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 1759190400 on 8975298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8126555 and a Short% of Float of 8.799999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company's revenue will be $312.33M this quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.99M to a low estimate of $310.6M. As of the current estimate, Extreme Networks Inc's year-ago sales were $279.36M. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.2M. There is a high estimate of $314.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.33B.