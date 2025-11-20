Balance Sheet Insights: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) closed at $15.65 down -4.05% from its previous closing price of $16.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. FWRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

On October 17, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On August 27, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. sold 4,400,000 shares for $17.67 per share. The transaction valued at 77,748,000 led to the insider holds 5,289,784 shares of the business.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. bought 4,400,000 shares of FWRG for $77,748,000 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Tomasso Christopher Anthony, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,800,000 and left with 766,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWRG now has a Market Capitalization of 955152384 and an Enterprise Value of 1917385472. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 198.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.241.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWRG is 0.87, which has changed by -0.08112675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWRG has reached a high of $22.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FWRG has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 1325910 over the past ten days. A total of 61.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.23M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.33% stake in the company. Shares short for FWRG as of 1761868800 were 4637345 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1759190400 on 6254033. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4637345 and a Short% of Float of 11.540000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $321.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $325.14M to a low estimate of $317.2M. As of . The current estimate, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $263.29MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.56M. There is a high estimate of $346.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $329.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.39B.