Balance Sheet Insights: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) closed at $22.92 up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $22.66. In other words, the price has increased by $1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.77 million shares were traded. IVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invesco Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On July 21, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on July 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Sharp Douglas J sold 160,000 shares for $23.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,768,832 led to the insider holds 192 shares of the business.

Sharp Douglas J bought 160,000 shares of IVZ for $3,768,838 on Oct 31 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Butcher Stephanie, who serves as the Senior Managing Director of the company, sold 103,192 shares for $22.12 each. As a result, the insider received 2,282,710 and left with 29,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVZ now has a Market Capitalization of 10221490176 and an Enterprise Value of 14650229760. As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.334 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVZ is 1.64, which has changed by 0.28167427 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has reached a high of $24.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.00%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVZ has traded an average of 4.71M shares per day and 3952960 over the past ten days. A total of 445.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.07M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.24% stake in the company. Shares short for IVZ as of 1761868800 were 11696379 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1759190400 on 13600293. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11696379 and a Short% of Float of 4.5900002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IVZ is 0.83, from 0.835 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036849074. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.18. . The current Payout Ratio is 69.23% for IVZ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-11-08 when the company split stock in a 25:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of . The current estimate, Invesco Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.16BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.4BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $5.13B.