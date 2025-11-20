Balance Sheet Insights: Metlife Inc (MET)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) closed at $74.76 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $75.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.96 million shares were traded. MET stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.045.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Metlife Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $95.

On January 23, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $97.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on January 23, 2025, with a $97 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Russell 1000 Value MetLife 401 bought 196 shares for $78.75 per share.

Metlife 401(k) Plan Large cap bought 333 shares of MET for $27,429 on Oct 01 ’25. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Metlife 401(k) Plan Large cap , who serves as the Affiliate discretionary manage of the company, bought 269 shares for $79.07 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MET now has a Market Capitalization of 49717350400 and an Enterprise Value of 68198739968. As of this moment, Metlife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.948 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.003.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MET is 0.76, which has changed by -0.11527175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MET has reached a high of $89.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MET has traded an average of 3.42M shares per day and 4764240 over the past ten days. A total of 660.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 549.89M. Insiders hold about 16.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.69% stake in the company. Shares short for MET as of 1761868800 were 7771658 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1759190400 on 10869901. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7771658 and a Short% of Float of 1.4199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MET is 2.25, from 2.225 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029521028. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.0. . The current Payout Ratio is 36.26% for MET, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-08-07 when the company split stock in a 1122:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 13.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Metlife Inc (MET) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.35 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.8 and $8.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.7. EPS for the following year is $10.01, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $10.25 and $9.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.86B to a low estimate of $18.25B. As of . The current estimate, Metlife Inc’s year-ago sales were $19.74BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.8B. There is a high estimate of $19.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.47B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.05BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.91B and the low estimate is $74.66B.