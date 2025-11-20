CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 78.72, Down -2.97

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, CF Industries Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $78.72, down -2.97% from its previous closing price of $81.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.91 million shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.99 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On August 14, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $82.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on August 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Menzel Susan L sold 10,000 shares for $100.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,300 led to the insider holds 87,923 shares of the business.

Menzel Susan L bought 10,000 shares of CF for $1,002,300 on Jun 20 ’25. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Malik Ashraf K, who serves as the Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D’istn of the company, sold 5,498 shares for $99.95 each. As a result, the insider received 549,535 and left with 14,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CF now has a Market Capitalization of 12750511104 and an Enterprise Value of 16682323968. As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.477 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.493.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CF is 0.68, which has changed by -0.104920566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $104.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CF traded 2.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2587250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.74M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.94% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of 1761868800 were 11166777 with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 1759190400 on 9371440. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11166777 and a Short% of Float of 8.430000399999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.0, CF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024651794. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.11. . The current Payout Ratio is 29.67% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-06-18 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) reflects the combined expertise of 5.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.21 and $8.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.7. EPS for the following year is $7.29, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $8.48 and $6.36.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of . The current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.52BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.94BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.36B and the low estimate is $6.16B.