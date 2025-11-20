Closing Bell Recap: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Ends at $3.43, Reflecting a -3.38% Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) closed the day trading at $3.43 down -3.38% from the previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. ASTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.355.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTL now has a Market Capitalization of 359922944 and an Enterprise Value of 1100522880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.497 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTL is 1.59, which has changed by -0.68777484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $11.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASTL traded about 1.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASTL traded about 1490680 shares per day. A total of 104.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.31M. Insiders hold about 8.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of 1761868800 were 5952465 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1759190400 on 3830648. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5952465 and a Short% of Float of 7.630000000000001.