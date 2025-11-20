Closing Bell Recap: Kaltura Inc (KLTR) Ends at $1.47, Reflecting a -6.96% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) closed the day trading at $1.47 down -6.96% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. KLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KLTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Manor Eyal sold 27,956 shares for $1.82 per share. The transaction valued at 50,880 led to the insider holds 340,634 shares of the business.

Manor Eyal sold 400 shares of KLTR for $720 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 368,590 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Manor Eyal, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 62,014 shares for $1.74 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 227102496 and an Enterprise Value of 205384208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.135 whereas that against EBITDA is -130.818.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KLTR is 1.02, which has changed by -0.2818182 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KLTR has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KLTR traded about 771.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KLTR traded about 3549390 shares per day. A total of 155.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.95M. Insiders hold about 51.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.93% stake in the company. Shares short for KLTR as of 1761868800 were 1106672 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1759190400 on 1095795. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1106672 and a Short% of Float of 1.0199999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Kaltura Inc (KLTR) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $45.33M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.4M to a low estimate of $45.3M. As of . The current estimate, Kaltura Inc’s year-ago sales were $45.61MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.48M. There is a high estimate of $44.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178.72MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.41M and the low estimate is $182.5M.