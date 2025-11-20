Closing Bell Recap: PVH Corp (PVH) Ends at $72.86, Reflecting a -1.10% Downturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) closed the day trading at $72.86 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $73.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. PVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PVH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On July 09, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $74.

On May 30, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.Needham initiated its Buy rating on May 30, 2025, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Larsson Stefan bought 15,645 shares for $63.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,002 led to the insider holds 269,438 shares of the business.

Andersen Jesper bought 600 shares of PVH for $39,660 on Jun 11 ’25. The Director now owns 736 shares after completing the transaction at $66.10 per share. On Dec 30 ’24, another insider, FISCHER MARK D, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 3,186 shares for $105.50 each. As a result, the insider received 336,123 and left with 23,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PVH now has a Market Capitalization of 3506007552 and an Enterprise Value of 7547207168. As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.875.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PVH is 1.74, which has changed by -0.25930023 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $113.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PVH traded about 918.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PVH traded about 538490 shares per day. A total of 48.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.65M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PVH as of 1761868800 were 3688309 with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 1759190400 on 4422924. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3688309 and a Short% of Float of 7.76.

Dividends & Splits

PVH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.15, up from 0.075 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0010180535. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.13. . The current Payout Ratio is 1.42% for PVH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1991-10-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of PVH Corp (PVH) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.61, with high estimates of $3.89 and low estimates of $3.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.2 and $10.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.88. EPS for the following year is $11.95, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $13.5 and $10.08.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.28B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $2.26B. As of . The current estimate, PVH Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.26BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.65BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.37B and the low estimate is $8.83B.