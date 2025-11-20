Closing Bell Recap: SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) Ends at $5.1, Reflecting a -3.41% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) closed the day trading at $5.1 down -3.41% from the previous closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. SMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.08 and its Current Ratio is at 0.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMX now has a Market Capitalization of 5357917 and an Enterprise Value of 22516572.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMX is -2.51, which has changed by -0.9977196 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMX has reached a high of $66187.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -93.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -99.80%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMX traded about 252.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMX traded about 8483560 shares per day. Insiders hold about 21.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.26% stake in the company. Shares short for SMX as of 1761868800 were 14045 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1759190400 on 11408. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14045 and a Short% of Float of 0.98.