Closing Bell Recap: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Ends at $17.51, Reflecting a -0.45% Downturn

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) closed the day trading at $17.51 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $17.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.8.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WOLF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.44 and its Current Ratio is at 7.73.

On October 03, 2024, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $8.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on August 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when CITIGROUP INC bought 116,002 shares for $26.12 per share. The transaction valued at 3,029,972 led to the insider holds 2,701,627 shares of the business.

CITIGROUP INC bought 78,303 shares of WOLF for $2,130,630 on Oct 31 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,779,930 shares after completing the transaction at $27.21 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, CITIGROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 194,423 shares for $26.18 each. As a result, the insider received 5,089,994 and left with 2,585,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOLF now has a Market Capitalization of 453376736 and an Enterprise Value of -471123264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.151.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WOLF is 1.02, which has changed by -0.20407242 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $1341.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -78.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.70%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WOLF traded about 3.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WOLF traded about 1808580 shares per day. A total of 156.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.01M. Insiders hold about 84.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.15% stake in the company. Shares short for WOLF as of 1761868800 were 4980792 with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 1759190400 on 3302999. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4980792 and a Short% of Float of 48.18.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) is a result of the insights provided by 1 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.18 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $170M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170M to a low estimate of $170M. As of . The current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc’s year-ago sales were $180.5MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.8M. There is a high estimate of $162.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $851.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $800.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $757.6MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $888.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $771.6M.