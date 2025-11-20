Closing Figures: Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s Negative Finish at 318.11, Down -1.96

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $324.47 in the prior trading day, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed at $318.11, down -1.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.69 million shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $323.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $315.175.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADBE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On September 12, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $450 to $405.

Melius Downgraded its Hold to Sell on August 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $310.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Forusz Jillian sold 149 shares for $337.88 per share. The transaction valued at 50,344 led to the insider holds 3,426 shares of the business.

JILLIAN FORUSZ bought 149 shares of ADBE for $50,344 on Oct 31 ’25. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Forusz Jillian, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 462 shares for $380.58 each. As a result, the insider received 175,828 and left with 2,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADBE now has a Market Capitalization of 134942253056 and an Enterprise Value of 133870845952. As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.775 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.776.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADBE is 1.53, which has changed by -0.3567719 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $557.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $320.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3198480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 420.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 417.00M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of 1761868800 were 11464202 with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 1759190400 on 11240999. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11464202 and a Short% of Float of 2.74.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.12. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ADBE, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-03-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2005-03-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 31.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.67, with high estimates of $5.99 and low estimates of $5.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.01 and $19.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.79. EPS for the following year is $23.33, with 38.0 analysts recommending between $24.28 and $21.48.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $6.11B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $6.08B. As of . The current estimate, Adobe Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.61BFor the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.23B. There is a high estimate of $6.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.16B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.5BBased on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.41B and the low estimate is $25.16B.

