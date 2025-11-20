Closing Figures: Clorox Co (CLX)’s Negative Finish at 98.43, Down -1.71

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $100.14 in the prior trading day, Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) closed at $98.43, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.62 million shares were traded. CLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 01, 2025, Reiterated its Underweight rating but revised its target price to $112 from $118 previously.

On January 07, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $157.

TD Cowen Upgraded its Sell to Hold on November 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Reynolds Eric H sold 15,041 shares for $123.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,861,847 led to the insider holds 54,221 shares of the business.

Eric Reynolds bought 15,041 shares of CLX for $1,861,848 on Sep 04 ’25. On May 07 ’25, another insider, Breber Pierre R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $136.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 546,285 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLX now has a Market Capitalization of 12006528000 and an Enterprise Value of 15078529024. As of this moment, Clorox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.309.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLX is 0.59, which has changed by -0.4079811 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $171.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.16%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2201560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.35M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of 1761868800 were 6584312 with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 1759190400 on 6645717. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6584312 and a Short% of Float of 6.21.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CLX’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.92, compared to 4.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04913122. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. . The current Payout Ratio is 75.19% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-08-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Clorox Co (CLX) is currently in the spotlight, with 14.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.82 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.99. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $7.22 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of . The current estimate, Clorox Co’s year-ago sales were $1.69BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.1BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.92B and the low estimate is $6.65B.