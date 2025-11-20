Closing Figures: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)’s Negative Finish at 137.53, Down -0.66

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $138.45 in the prior trading day, D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) closed at $137.53, down -0.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.69 million shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 6.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On March 06, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $164.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 1,000 shares for $180.74 per share. The transaction valued at 180,740 led to the insider holds 1,193 shares of the business.

Odom Aron M. sold 1,376 shares of DHI for $251,808 on Sep 05 ’25. The SVP, Controller and PAO now owns 6,457 shares after completing the transaction at $183.00 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Auld David V, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $182.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,466,411 and left with 815,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHI now has a Market Capitalization of 41000927232 and an Enterprise Value of 44275568640. As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.293 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.595.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHI is 1.40, which has changed by -0.14463115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $184.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.15%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2496300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 294.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.88M. Insiders hold about 12.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.93% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of 1761868800 were 10951620 with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 1759190400 on 10748829. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10951620 and a Short% of Float of 4.8899997.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.6, compared to 1.65 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011556519. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. . The current Payout Ratio is 13.83% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-03-17 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 12.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.88 and low estimates of $2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.49 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.43. EPS for the following year is $13.45, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $16.11 and $11.7.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $6.66B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.81B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of . The current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.61BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.86B. There is a high estimate of $8.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.78B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.42B and the low estimate is $34.24B.