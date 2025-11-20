Closing Figures: Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG)’s Positive Finish at 236.71, Up 0.07

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $236.54 in the prior trading day, Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) closed at $236.71, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FERG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 12, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $288.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 ’25 when JACOBS MICHAEL bought 1,971 shares for $241.00 per share.

Graham Ian T. sold 606 shares of FERG for $145,032 on Oct 15 ’25. The insider now owns 7,714 shares after completing the transaction at $239.33 per share. On Oct 16 ’25, another insider, Winckler Richard, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 83 shares for $241.79 each. As a result, the insider received 20,069 and left with 1,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FERG now has a Market Capitalization of 47526924288 and an Enterprise Value of 51723010048. As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.681 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.415.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FERG is 1.14, which has changed by 0.14574957 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $256.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $146.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1912390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 196.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.28% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of 1761868800 were 2300107 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1759190400 on 1597330.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FERG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.32, compared to 3.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014035681. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. . The current Payout Ratio is 35.63% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-06-11 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) is underway, with the input of 9.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $3.51 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.53 and $9.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.24. EPS for the following year is $12.06, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $12.87 and $11.25.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $8.1B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.31B to a low estimate of $7.54B. As of . The current estimate, Ferguson Enterprises Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.77BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.36B. There is a high estimate of $8.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.09B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.76BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.52B and the low estimate is $33.22B.