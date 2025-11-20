Closing Figures: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)’s Negative Finish at 252.98, Down -0.60

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $254.51 in the prior trading day, Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) closed at $252.98, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.95 million shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $256.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.785.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $275.

On August 28, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $245 to $260.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $240.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Dageville Benoit sold 25,000 shares for $264.45 per share. The transaction valued at 6,611,250 led to the insider holds 50,519 shares of the business.

Dageville Benoit bought 25,000 shares of SNOW for $6,611,250 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Speiser Michael L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,338 shares for $257.30 each. As a result, the insider received 12,952,123 and left with 33,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 85709619200 and an Enterprise Value of 84822188032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.608 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.395.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNOW is 1.10, which has changed by 0.48532248 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $280.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.90%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3228230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 338.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.44M. Insiders hold about 3.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.31% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of 1761868800 were 12703059 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1759190400 on 10748397. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12703059 and a Short% of Float of 3.8599998.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) is currently being evaluated by a team of 42.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 48.0 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

41 analysts predict $1.18B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of . The current estimate, Snowflake Inc’s year-ago sales were $942.09MFor the next quarter, 41 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 49 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63BBased on 50 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.24B and the low estimate is $5.52B.

