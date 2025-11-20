Closing Figures: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)’s Negative Finish at 252.98, Down -0.60

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $254.51 in the prior trading day, Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) closed at $252.98, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.95 million shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $256.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.785.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $275.

On August 28, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $245 to $260.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $240.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Dageville Benoit sold 25,000 shares for $264.45 per share. The transaction valued at 6,611,250 led to the insider holds 50,519 shares of the business.

Dageville Benoit bought 25,000 shares of SNOW for $6,611,250 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Speiser Michael L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,338 shares for $257.30 each. As a result, the insider received 12,952,123 and left with 33,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 85709619200 and an Enterprise Value of 84822188032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.608 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.395.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNOW is 1.10, which has changed by 0.48532248 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $280.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.90%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3228230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 338.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.44M. Insiders hold about 3.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.31% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of 1761868800 were 12703059 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1759190400 on 10748397. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12703059 and a Short% of Float of 3.8599998.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) is currently being evaluated by a team of 42.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 48.0 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

41 analysts predict $1.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc's year-ago sales were $942.09M. For the next quarter, 41 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 49 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63BBased on 50 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.24B and the low estimate is $5.52B.