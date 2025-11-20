Closing Figures Unveiled: Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Drop -4.27, Closes at $2.24

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) closed the day trading at $2.24 down -4.27% from the previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.82 million shares were traded. CABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CABA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On December 20, 2024, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $6.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 19, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CABA now has a Market Capitalization of 215634048 and an Enterprise Value of 81483056.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CABA is 3.23, which has changed by 0.25133693 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CABA has reached a high of $5.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CABA traded about 3.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CABA traded about 3339080 shares per day. A total of 96.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.43M. Insiders hold about 12.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.74% stake in the company. Shares short for CABA as of 1761868800 were 12948100 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1759190400 on 6043399. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12948100 and a Short% of Float of 14.41.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.17 and -$1.91.