Closing Figures Unveiled: Interparfums Inc (IPAR) Drop -6.46, Closes at $80.27

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Interparfums Inc (NASDAQ: IPAR) closed the day trading at $80.27 down -6.46% from the previous closing price of $85.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. IPAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IPAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.99 and its Current Ratio is at 3.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $158.

On July 12, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $140.

On September 09, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $102.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Harrison Gilbert sold 400 shares for $133.96 per share. The transaction valued at 53,584 led to the insider holds 1,550 shares of the business.

Harrison Gilbert bought 400 shares of IPAR for $53,429 on Jun 23 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, SANTI PHILIPPE, who serves as the Exec VP Interparfums SA of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $139.28 each. As a result, the insider received 139,277 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPAR now has a Market Capitalization of 2573835520 and an Enterprise Value of 2849456640. As of this moment, Interparfums’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.947 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.257.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPAR is 1.25, which has changed by -0.3432573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPAR has reached a high of $148.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IPAR traded about 256.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IPAR traded about 233530 shares per day. A total of 32.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.11M. Insiders hold about 43.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.52% stake in the company. Shares short for IPAR as of 1761868800 were 1566050 with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 1759190400 on 1218328. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1566050 and a Short% of Float of 8.63.

Dividends & Splits

IPAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.15, up from 3.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03670901. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. . The current Payout Ratio is 58.64% for IPAR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-06-02 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.12 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $4.85, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $365.9M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.7M to a low estimate of $364.1M. As of . The current estimate, Interparfums Inc’s year-ago sales were $361.5MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $335.65M. There is a high estimate of $342.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.48B.