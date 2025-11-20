Closing Figures Unveiled: Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) Drop -3.57, Closes at $6.48

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) closed the day trading at $6.48 down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $6.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. MDXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.325.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDXG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.95 and its Current Ratio is at 4.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 02, 2024, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 07, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On October 27, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 27, 2023, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Maersk-Moller Kimberly sold 58,300 shares for $7.42 per share. The transaction valued at 432,329 led to the insider holds 236,982 shares of the business.

Kimberly Ann Maersk-Moller bought 68,587 shares of MDXG for $502,743 on Nov 06 ’25. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Capper Joseph H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $6.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,268,000 and bolstered with 529,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDXG now has a Market Capitalization of 959702016 and an Enterprise Value of 835832960. As of this moment, Mimedx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.124 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.183.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDXG is 1.66, which has changed by -0.2711497 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDXG has reached a high of $10.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDXG traded about 763.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDXG traded about 934940 shares per day. A total of 148.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.78M. Insiders hold about 21.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.86% stake in the company. Shares short for MDXG as of 1761868800 were 4474566 with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 1759190400 on 4724384. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4474566 and a Short% of Float of 3.7800000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $106.93M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $99.5M. As of . The current estimate, Mimedx Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $92.91MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $95M. There is a high estimate of $102.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $407.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $348.88MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $416.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $464.9M and the low estimate is $378M.