Closing Figures Unveiled: Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) Drop -5.91, Closes at $1.75

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) closed the day trading at $1.75 down -5.91% from the previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.53 million shares were traded. RANI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9033 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RANI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 02, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On June 14, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On June 13, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 13, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when IMRAN MIR A bought 2,083,334 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,260,417 led to the insider holds 2,083,334 shares of the business.

South Cone Investments Limited sold 4,000,000 shares of RANI for $11,074,000 on Oct 21 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,379,194 shares after completing the transaction at $2.77 per share. On Oct 20 ’25, another insider, South Cone Investments Limited, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,923,000 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider received 4,637,314 and left with 6,379,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RANI now has a Market Capitalization of 214612608 and an Enterprise Value of 179994144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 177.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 149.995 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.495.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RANI is 0.46, which has changed by -0.08823532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RANI has reached a high of $3.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RANI traded about 17.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RANI traded about 5743620 shares per day. A total of 97.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.72M. Insiders hold about 8.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.55% stake in the company. Shares short for RANI as of 1761868800 were 4968738 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1759190400 on 149332. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4968738 and a Short% of Float of 5.6399997.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RANI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03M