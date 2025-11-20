Closing Figures Unveiled: Therealreal Inc (REAL) Drop -3.29, Closes at $13.21

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) closed the day trading at $13.21 down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $13.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.98 million shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.8182 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.085.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81.

On October 30, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.50.

On July 17, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 17, 2025, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Baird Gilbert L. III sold 7,686,442 shares for $13.21 per share. The transaction valued at 101,537,899 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Todd Andrew Suko bought 75,623 shares of REAL for $1,064,721 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, GreyLion Partners LP, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 236,112 shares for $14.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAL now has a Market Capitalization of 1541380480 and an Enterprise Value of 1901192448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.868 whereas that against EBITDA is -854.085.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REAL is 2.63, which has changed by 2.049107 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $16.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.36%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REAL traded about 4.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REAL traded about 6377500 shares per day. A total of 116.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.62M. Insiders hold about 18.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.08% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of 1761868800 were 24570132 with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 1759190400 on 25003860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24570132 and a Short% of Float of 21.490000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Therealreal Inc (REAL).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $190.6M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.97M to a low estimate of $189.5M. As of . The current estimate, Therealreal Inc’s year-ago sales were $164MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.68M. There is a high estimate of $185.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.97M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $690.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $688.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.48MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $764.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773.04M and the low estimate is $754.8M.