Closing Strong: B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) Ends at $4.4, Down -3.30 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $4.55 in the prior trading day, B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) closed at $4.4, down -3.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.537 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.36.

On October 04, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $8.

On September 13, 2023, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $10.TD Cowen initiated its Underperform rating on September 13, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Hart Eric H sold 1,500 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 6,270 led to the insider holds 112,411 shares of the business.

Eric H Hart bought 1,500 shares of BGS for $6,030 on May 30 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Schoch Martin C., who serves as the EVP of Supply Chain of the company, sold 3,931 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 17,504 and left with 34,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGS now has a Market Capitalization of 352016512 and an Enterprise Value of 2363395072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.284 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BGS is 0.35, which has changed by -0.28683388 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $8.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3160180 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.91M. Insiders hold about 3.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.74% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of 1761868800 were 14915143 with a Short Ratio of 5.81, compared to 1759190400 on 14168669. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14915143 and a Short% of Float of 26.520001999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BGS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16703296. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.37.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 5.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $537.5M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $539.4M to a low estimate of $536.1M. As of . The current estimate, B&G Foods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $551.57MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $411.4M. There is a high estimate of $411.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $411.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.78B.