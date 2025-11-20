Closing Strong: HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Ends at $69.14, Down -0.65 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $69.59 in the prior trading day, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) closed at $69.14, down -0.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. HSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSBC now has a Market Capitalization of 237370540032 and an Enterprise Value of 820947648512. As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HSBC is 0.50, which has changed by 0.50237477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $74.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.90%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1994400 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.44B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.33% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of 1761868800 were 4417198 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1759190400 on 5095565.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HSBC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.66, compared to 3.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0094841225. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.08.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.71 and $7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.71. EPS for the following year is $7.9, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $7.9 and $7.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $16.04B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.78B to a low estimate of $15.29B. As of . The current estimate, HSBC Holdings plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $11.56BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.05B. There is a high estimate of $18.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.05B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.85BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.78B and the low estimate is $67.2B.