Closing Strong: Incyte Corp (INCY) Ends at $101.32, Down -2.47 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $103.89 in the prior trading day, Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) closed at $101.32, down -2.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.66 million shares were traded. INCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.3.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.13 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Denton Sheila A. sold 278 shares for $104.36 per share. The transaction valued at 29,012 led to the insider holds 26,569 shares of the business.

SHEILA DENTON bought 278 shares of INCY for $29,012 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Hoppenot Herve, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 187,500 shares for $105.46 each. As a result, the insider received 19,773,750 and left with 329,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INCY now has a Market Capitalization of 19891417088 and an Enterprise Value of 17002863616. As of this moment, Incyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.533 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.839.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INCY is 0.77, which has changed by 0.47591984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INCY has reached a high of $109.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2200980 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 196.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.18M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.62% stake in the company. Shares short for INCY as of 1761868800 were 9517258 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1759190400 on 8503198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9517258 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Incyte Corp (INCY) involves the perspectives of 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.16 and $6.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $7.72, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $9.33 and $5.38.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.35B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of . The current estimate, Incyte Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.24BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $5.13B.