Closing Strong: Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) Ends at $145.05, Down -3.79 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $150.76 in the prior trading day, Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) closed at $145.05, down -3.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.98 million shares were traded. J stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of J by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 ’25 when Fernandez Manuel J bought 145 shares for $120.61 per share. The transaction valued at 17,489 led to the insider holds 9,617 shares of the business.

Fernandez Manuel J bought 202 shares of J for $25,050 on Mar 06 ’25. The Director now owns 9,402 shares after completing the transaction at $124.01 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Fernandez Manuel J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70 shares for $122.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,596 and bolstered with 9,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, J now has a Market Capitalization of 17428654080 and an Enterprise Value of 19967315968. As of this moment, Jacobs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.687 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.018.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for J is 0.79, which has changed by 0.124326944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, J has reached a high of $168.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 878.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 695120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.13M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.43% stake in the company. Shares short for J as of 1761868800 were 2133230 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1759190400 on 1971538. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2133230 and a Short% of Float of 2.0299999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, J’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.22, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008092333. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. . The current Payout Ratio is 18.35% for J, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-05-16 when the company split stock in a 101:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) is the result of assessments by 12.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $5.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.05. EPS for the following year is $7.01, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $7.4 and $6.74.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.14B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17B to a low estimate of $3.11B. As of . The current estimate, Jacobs Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.96BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.11B. There is a high estimate of $3.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for J’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.5BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.02B and the low estimate is $12.6B.