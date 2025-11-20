Closing Strong: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Ends at $372.48, Up 1.77 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $366.01 in the prior trading day, Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) closed at $372.48, up 1.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $373.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $365.9.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

On July 16, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $410.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $350.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Moret Blake D. sold 61,700 shares for $391.56 per share. The transaction valued at 24,159,343 led to the insider holds 83,873 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. bought 61,700 shares of ROK for $24,159,343 on Nov 06 ’25. On Oct 29 ’25, another insider, Bulho Matheus De A G Viera, who serves as the SVP Software and Control of the company, sold 822 shares for $365.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,030 and left with 983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROK now has a Market Capitalization of 41879568384 and an Enterprise Value of 45055660032. As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.401 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROK is 1.49, which has changed by 0.3151635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $398.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $215.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.77%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 821.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1278250 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.02M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of 1761868800 were 1930150 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1759190400 on 1951787. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1930150 and a Short% of Float of 1.96.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROK’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.24, compared to 5.31 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014316548. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. . The current Payout Ratio is 68.36% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1987-04-14 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) is currently drawing attention from 21.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.11 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.0 and $11.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.93. EPS for the following year is $13.64, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $14.66 and $12.75.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.08B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of . The current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.88BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.34BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.04B and the low estimate is $9.05B.