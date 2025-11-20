Daily Market Movement: Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Sees a 6.84% Increase, Closing at $2.03

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) was $2.03 for the day, up 6.84% from the previous closing price of $1.9. In other words, the price has increased by $6.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. FOSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.795.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOSL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Fogliato Franco bought 200,000 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 359,500 led to the insider holds 1,950,000 shares of the business.

Fogliato Franco bought 138,825 shares of FOSL for $206,849 on Nov 27 ’24. The CEO now owns 1,750,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Fogliato Franco, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 111,175 shares for $1.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,310 and bolstered with 1,611,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOSL now has a Market Capitalization of 114466488 and an Enterprise Value of 330817408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.501.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOSL is 1.64, which has changed by 0.6521739 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOSL has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.45%.

Shares Statistics:

FOSL traded an average of 918.15K shares per day over the past three months and 1090860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.94M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.95% stake in the company. Shares short for FOSL as of 1761868800 were 4855728 with a Short Ratio of 5.29, compared to 1759190400 on 4761959. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4855728 and a Short% of Float of 9.1000006.